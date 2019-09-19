Russia’s UN envoy meets with his newly appointed US counterpart

UN, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, met with his newly appointed US counterpart, Ambassador Kelly Craft, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN said on Thursday.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia received the newly appointed PR [Permanent Representative] of U.S. to UN - Ambassador Kelly Craft at RussiaUN [mission’s headquarters]," the Russian mission said in a brief statement released via Twitter.

"He wished her good luck in the new office and expressed hope for constructive work at the UNSC [UN Security Council]," the statement reads.