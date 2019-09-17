Russian, Japanese security chiefs discuss security and arms control

"Nikolai Patrushev and Shigeru Kitamura held Russian-Japanese consultations on security during which they hashed over the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of security. The situation in the world and in the Asia-Pacific region in the sphere of strategic stability, as well as the arms control issue were also discussed," the report says.

The Russian Security Council secretary noted that relations of the two countries are developing steadily and dynamically overall. He also "welcomed the Japanese administration’s efforts directed at the galvanization of bilateral ties and the strive to bolster mutual confidence, highlighting that the two countries’ leaders, who met three times this year already, give a boost to this process," the press service says.

Patrushev and Kitamura highly valued the results of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok on September 5 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Patrushev, who is staying in Japan on a two-day visit, congratulated his counterpart on his appointment to the post of Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Council which he assumed on September 11.