Too early to speak about improvement in relations with Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about any improvement in relations between Moscow and Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rasstriga Telegram channel on Monday.

"I’m not sure that positive developments are on the way," she said. "I think we need to record specific steps. This particular step [the recent detainee exchange — TASS] was more than just positive… But it’s hard for me to predict the future trends," Zakharova emphasized.