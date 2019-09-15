Kremlin spokesman says Putin was informed about attacks on Saudi oil facilities

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the Vedomosti daily reported on Sunday citing Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"Naturally, the president knows about these developments," he told the Vedomosti.

"Apparently, any such turbulences in no way promote stabilization of the energy market," the Vedomosti quoted him as saying. In his words, Saudi Arabia has not asked foreign assistance. "We don’t know whether they need help or not. I am not sure. They do have all the necessary possibilities," Peskov said.

Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under the attack, which was followed by a strong fire. Later, the authorities said the fire had been localized.