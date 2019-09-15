Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify alliance’s 1999 atrocities - Russian envoy

BELGRADE, September 15. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has been pushing for Serbia’s accession since this would justify all NATO’s atrocities in the country, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Serbian daily Politika published on Sunday.

"Yes, we hear that Serbia has a choice and shortly after this we hear a statement by another official who speaks about a "Euro-Atlantic prospect" for Serbia and they [the West] don’t believe at all that Serbia could have the freedom of choice, namely in orienting itself towards Russia. For a Euro-Atlantic seizure of this region Serbia is a stumbling block and everything what they have done to Serbia, failed to produce the designed effect: Serbia and the Serbian people have not gone down on their knees, the country is seeing renovation and its potential is strengthening. Why do you think they are so insisting that Serbia should join NATO? That’s because Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify all atrocities that NATO had committed here," the Russian diplomat said.