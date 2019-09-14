Russia is in talks with US on normalizing work of foreign agencies - source

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow regularly holds consultations with Washington on normalizing the work of Russia's overseas agencies in the United States, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Such expert consultations with the Americans are held regularly," the source.

"Our dialogue regarding, among other things, normalization of conditions for functioning of Russian overseas agencies in the United States is practically constant," the source stressed.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in Moscow published information on its website that Russia refuses to grant visas to new consuls. In its turn, the Russian Embassy in Washington called such data ‘a lie’ and described the US mission’s claims as "perplexing.".