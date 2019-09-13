Kiev’s execution of Minsk accords, not sanctions, is guarantee of peace, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Kiev’s execution of the Minsk accords, in particular the withdrawal of heavy arms, and not the preservation of the anti-Russian sanctions, is a guarantee of the settlement in southeastern Ukraine, Chairman of the State Duma (lower chamber) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on his Telegram channel, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that it is necessary to preserve the restrictions.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainian president slightly confuses the situation," Slutsky said. "The guarantee of the war termination in southeastern Ukraine is the execution of the Minsk agreements, chiefly by Kiev: the withdrawal of heavy arms, the adoption of laws on the special status of the DPR and LPR, pardoning and the decision to raise the economic blockade." "It is the required minimum for launching the peace process. And sanctions are definitely outside this list," the MP stressed.

He noted that "Russia is not a participant to the conflict in Donbass." "The sooner new Kiev’s authorities stop taking advantage of the anti-Russian stance for receiving new Western credits and start establishing dialogue with the DPR and the LPR, the sooner the long-awaited peace will come to Ukraine," Slutsky concluded.

In his speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in Kiev, Zelensky called on the West to continue the policy of anti-Russian sanctions. He said that sanctions should be preserved "as long as there is no peace." In this regard, the Ukrainian leader called the specified restrictions "a guarantee of peace," and the end of the war in Donbass as the main criteria of the happiness of Ukraine’s people.

The US and the EU started launching sanctions in March 2014 following Crimea’s reunion with Russia.