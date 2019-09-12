Abkhazia reaffirms its independent status after election — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Abkhazian presidential election shows that the republic has proven itself a free and independent state, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing.

Zakharova recalled that a presidential election took place in Abkhazia in late August-early September. "Due to the fact that the first round of election held on August 25 failed to determine a winner, a runoff was held on September 8, on the outcomes of which the Central Election Commission of Abkhazia confirmed incumbent president Raul Khajimba as the winner," she added.

"This is another confirmation of the fact that the Republic of Abkhazia has proven itself a free and independent state that builds its economy and other spheres on democratic values," the diplomat said.