"We are really surprised by the reaction that we have witnessed from the international community," the diplomat said during the briefing. "We are surprised that these statements welcome only the release and return of Ukrainian citizens, who received so much sympathy from the West."

The spokeswoman noted that there had been no such reaction regarding Russian citizens. "The Russians detained by Kiev, who at last were able to reunite with their families as a result of a mutual humanitarian step, aroused no sympathy, no emotional reaction, as if they were people of a different sort who did not deserve it," Zakharova noted. "You know, it’s hard to see this approach as anything but a manifestation of double standards, and a step away from any human rights stance in general, so often cited by our Western partners."

On September 7, Moscow and Kiev carried out a "35 for 35" exchange of detainees. The preparations for the exchange began after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s election. The active phase of negotiations and the formalization of legal procedures regarding citizens of the two countries who were to be included in the list started several weeks ago. On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the exchange would be large-scale and may become a step towards the normalization of bilateral relations.