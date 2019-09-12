Russian, new Japanese foreign ministers meeting at UNGA possible, says spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry does not rule out a possibility that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his newly appointed Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We do not rule this out," she said.

On September 11, Motegi assumed the post of Japanese Foreign Minister, succeeding Taro Kono. Immediately after his appointment, Motegi said that he wanted to meet Lavrov as soon as possible to discuss a peace treaty between the two countries.