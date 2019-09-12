Russian foreign ministry refuses to comment on DPR’s intent to integrate with Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refused to comment on the statement made by the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, in which he states the republic’s intent to integrate with Russia. Moscow is in favor of adhering to the Minsk Agreements on this issue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"To my mind, Russia should not respond to all statements that are made, and they are made daily due to this being a sensitive issue. We rely on the primacy of the Minsk Agreements, where everything is recorded," she said in response to a request for comment on Pushilin’s statement.