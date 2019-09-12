Unknown perpetrator trespasses Russia’s trade delegation grounds in London — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. An unknown perpetrator trespassed on the territory of the Russian Trade Delegation in London, causing property damage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing.

"Several days ago, an unknown perpetrator has trespassed on the territory of our trade delegation in London, causing damage both to the property and the vehicles belonging to our trade delegation," she said.

According to the diplomat, the response by the London police was discouraging. "We were told that the case does not have any prospects and is likely to be closed," Zakharova stated, noting that the British law enforcement was provided with video surveillance tapes and detailed information shedding light on the incident.

"We hope to receive a qualified and responsible response of the British side on this matter," Zakharova stressed.