US has not requested for agrement for ambassador’s successor, says deputy foreign minister

"We know that ambassador Huntsman will end his mission in Moscow in the coming weeks. We hope that he will keep positive impressions about his stay here. We give credit to him for his efforts which he put forth in many areas, for support of the dialogue between our countries," Ryabkov went on. "Unfortunately, during his work here we did not agree on key issues."

US President Donald Trump earlier said that US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan could be appointed as new ambassador to Russia. He is expected to leave his post on October 3. Huntsman was assigned US Ambassador to Russia in October 2017.