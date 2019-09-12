West violates national sovereignty by getting Silicon Valley to collect data on citizens

“When we discussed the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms in the digital world and the right to privacy in particular, we often emphasized that the relevant authorities of Western countries resort to such methods as directly requesting providers to submit digital information on citizens bypassing the relevant authorities of other countries. This loophole is a brazen violation of national sovereignty in the digital space, which is unacceptable,” he told a working group meeting at the Federation Council (Russia’s upper chamber).

This way of requesting information lays the groundwork for violating basic human rights and freedoms in the digital sphere and, particularly, the right to privacy, which Zavalunov branded as incompatible with principles and approaches of modern international law.

“Unfortunately, these methods are used by our colleagues from other countries today through resources such as Google and Microsoft,” he pointed out. He also announced that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office continues to monitor compliance with the rule of law throughout the country and analyzes all this data.

“Considering the limitless opportunities to obtain transnational access to information, it is impossible to analyze each specific case regarding the necessity and adequacy of the measures used,” he clarified. “We believe that the state should be notified on the measures taken, including the persons against whom they are taken. We should not deprive these people of judicial protection.”