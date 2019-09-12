Russia to push for dialogue with US over checks of delivery vehicles — Foreign Ministry

"We’ve shared with the Americans a number of ideas of how it will be possible to resolve, in a way satisfactory for us and in compliance with the requirements of the treaty proper [New START], the problem of impossibility for us to verify the conversion of part of the US strategic delivery vehicles to non-nuclear missions," Ryabkov said.

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia has shared with the United States a number of ideas concerning the verification of US delivery vehicles converted for non-nuclear missions in accordance with the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) and will go ahead with efforts to persuade the US to consider these ideas on the merits, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday at a presentation of the report entitled A New Understanding and Ways of Enhancing Multilateral Strategic Stability at the TASS press center on Thursday.

Russia, he noted, had proposed to the United States several approaches or measures that do not require cardinal revision of the US approach towards compliance with the treaty. Ryabkov remarked that those were serious measures and the two sides had been unable to agree on them yet.

"It is a hard fact that the United States shirks concrete and practical consideration of these measures without offering anything in exchange, but solutions do exist. They are possible and on the condition of political will they can be developed," Ryabkov pointed out, adding that according to Russia’s estimates they would not require many years of talks.

"Another session of the bilateral consultative commission is due soon. This body periodically reviews progress in the implementation of the treaty. At its session our delegation will go ahead with efforts to persuade the Americans to have a specific discussion on these ideas or consider alternative solutions, should the American side display the readiness to work on them," Ryabkov said.

He stated it was beyond doubt that the solution of this issue and of the related problem with the Americans’ artificial removal of a considerable share of their delivery vehicles from the accountable list must be achieved before the expiration of the New START.

Moscow and Washington signed the New START in 2010. The treaty will stay in force till 2021 and may be prolonged for another five years.