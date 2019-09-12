Moscow says UN General Assembly meeting on Iranian nuclear deal possible

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A meeting between the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program can be held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York but no agreements have been clearly hammered out yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"There can possibly be held something of the sort in New York at the high level [UNGA]. However, it is premature to talk about it yet. Contacts for the sake of contacts on any level are only useful to send a message. Nevertheless, the complexity of issues surrounding the JCPOA is so evident today that without agreements and without results such a meeting can only raise more questions," he said.

Ryabkov pointed out that so far there had been no agreements reached to hold a meeting of the joint commission on the Iranian nuclear deal at the level of political directors or ministers, "but that does not mean that work is not carried out."

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. A year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was scaling back some of its commitments under the JCPOA and called on other signatories to the deal to comply with the conditions of the agreement within two months. The JCPOA was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Iran pledged not to enrich uranium above the level of 3.67% for 15 years and maintain enriched uranium stockpiles at the level not exceeding 300 kg, as well as not to build new heavy-water reactors, not to accumulate heavy water and not to develop nuclear explosive devices.

On July 7, Tehran proceeded to the second stage of scaling down its commitments and announced it had exceeded the 3.67%-level of uranium enrichment. More to it, it promised to keep on reducing its commitment every 60 days if other participants in the deal were not committed to the deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on July 1 and 8 that Iran has exceeded the 300 kg limit set for its stockpiles of low enriched uranium and had exceeded the 3.67% enrichment threshold.