Trump did not respond yet to invitation to attend May 9 celebration in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not given a decisive answer on whether he will take part in the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"They have the invitation [to take part in the events on the 75th anniversary of the Victory], but the character of the answer will be probably determined later," the senior diplomat said. "We haven't received any unambiguous reaction yet."

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory during their meeting which took place in Japan’s Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The US president said, for his part, that he will seriously consider this invitation.