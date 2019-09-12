{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
‘Known’ but not revealed: Presidential aide mum on date of Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that the date of the visits will be announced "in a timely manner"
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov Mikhail Mettsel/TASS
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov refused to announce the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia, although he said that "it is known."

"It [the date of the visit] is known, I just can’t say it now. We will announce it upon coordination with our leaders," the Kremlin official explained.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that the date of the visits "will be announced in a timely manner."

In June, Putin confirmed his plans to visit Saudi Arabia this autumn. At a meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud at the G20 summit, the Russian leader asked him to convey his gratitude to the Saudi monarch for the invitation to come to the Kingdom.

In mid-August, Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone conversation on the cooperation of the two countries in different spheres, and about the situation in the Persian Gulf and the upcoming contacts. That said, Qatar’s mass media reported that during the conversation the emir invited Putin to visit Doha.

