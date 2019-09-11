Too early to talk about mending Russian-Ukrainian relations, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It is premature to speak about the effect of normalizing relations between Kiev and Moscow, but there are grounds for cautious optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on an article on the suspension of the process of tearing up bilateral agreements with Russia by Ukraine published by Kommersant.
"I believe it is premature to talk about some kind of normalization effect for now," he said. "As for the prospects for Russian-Ukrainian relations, work is in progress. There are grounds for cautious optimism. However, let’s not make any premature plans. Anyway, very complicated, continuous, responsible and meticulous work lies ahead."
Peskov noted that Kiev had withdrawn from a large number of agreements to the detriment of Ukrainians' own interests.
On Wednesday, Kommersant reported citing its own sources that Kiev had suspended the process of terminating bilateral agreements with Russia and accords within the CIS. It explained that this may be due to the fact that President Vladimir Zelensky’s team is preoccupied with personnel issues. The paper’s source in the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the resumption of the previous practice or the decision to abandon it would signal whether relations between the two countries would change under the new administration.