Too early to talk about mending Russian-Ukrainian relations, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It is premature to speak about the effect of normalizing relations between Kiev and Moscow, but there are grounds for cautious optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on an article on the suspension of the process of tearing up bilateral agreements with Russia by Ukraine published by Kommersant.

"I believe it is premature to talk about some kind of normalization effect for now," he said. "As for the prospects for Russian-Ukrainian relations, work is in progress. There are grounds for cautious optimism. However, let’s not make any premature plans. Anyway, very complicated, continuous, responsible and meticulous work lies ahead."