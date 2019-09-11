Russia has no illusions US ties will improve after Bolton’s dismissal - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow has no illusions that the relations with Washington will improve after the dismissal of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

According to Ryabkov, many positions at various levels in the US executive branch still remain vacant and Moscow has got accustomed to that. "The issue is not about who does what in Washington, but what effect this may entail from the viewpoint of prospects of normalizing relations and improving them," the diplomat said. "Now, unfortunately, we see that amid the ongoing staff turmoil there is no stabilization."

"So we don’t have any illusions and we are not cherishing any hopes in connection with the events," Ryabkov stressed. "We will judge about what may change in the US foreign policy, especially on Russia, only by particular steps.".