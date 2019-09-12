Russia to continue providing assistance to Abkhazia’s development — Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing assistance to Abkhazia in meeting its goals related to social and economic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram sent to Raul Khajimba, who was re-elected as Abkhazia’s president.
"I expect that your activity as president will further contribute to enhancing Russian-Abkhazian relations, based on the principles of allied and strategic partnership," the president said in a telegram, according to the Kremlin press service.
Putin also stressed that "Russia will continue providing every support for its friendly nation Abkhazia in meeting the goals of social and economic development and ensuring national security."
Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission announced on Monday that incumbent President Raul Khajimba, 61, was re-elected to a new five-year term. Khajimba won the September 8 presidential runoff, securing 47.39% of the vote. His closest rival Alkhas Kvitsiniya, leader of the Amtsakhara opposition party, garnered 46.17%. The gap in votes between them was just 1,027. Some 3,155 citizens voted against all candidates.
Kvitsiniya has refused to recognize the election outcome and is planning to challenge it in court.
A source in the presidential administration said Khajimba would be sworn in as president on October 9, or 30 days since the results were declared.