Russia to continue providing assistance to Abkhazia’s development — Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing assistance to Abkhazia in meeting its goals related to social and economic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram sent to Raul Khajimba, who was re-elected as Abkhazia’s president.

"I expect that your activity as president will further contribute to enhancing Russian-Abkhazian relations, based on the principles of allied and strategic partnership," the president said in a telegram, according to the Kremlin press service.

Putin also stressed that "Russia will continue providing every support for its friendly nation Abkhazia in meeting the goals of social and economic development and ensuring national security."