MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he doesn’t think it right to blow the significance of the Group of Seven format out of proportion.

"I’d rather not pump up the format of the current Group of Seven. It is absolutely obvious that this format tackles purely local things, probably, as before, and these things are discussed with the parties concerned," he said after talks with his Slovenian counterpart, Marjan Sarec.