Russia appreciates Slovenia’s backing normalization of EU-Russia ties

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is appreciating Slovenia’s position to support normalization of relations between the European Union and Russia, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said following talks with his Slovenian counterpart Marjan Sarec.

"We talked about the international situation, international topics. I would like to point out that we are appreciating our Slovenian friends’ backing normalization of the ties between Russia and the EU," he said. "We also believe that it is important. Nevertheless, we naturally realize that it is the business of the countries that form the EU, in the end. We will look forward to a change of climate and are hoping that the environment will change sooner or later," Medvedev underlined.