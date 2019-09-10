Russia, Slovenia sign a number of cooperation documents

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Slovenia have inked a cooperation program in the areas of culture, science, educations, sports and youth policy for 2019-2021.

The document was signed after talks between the two countries’ prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and Marjan Sarec of Slovenia.

The sides also signed a program of cooperation between their ministries of justice for 2020-2021, and a plan of working consultations between the foreign ministries.

Apart from that, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic signed a program of cooperation between the two cities’ governments for 2019-2021.