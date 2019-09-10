Reports on attempts to meddle in Russian elections confirmed so far — MP

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The information regarding foreign attempts to interfere in Russia’s election campaign is being confirmed, head of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs Vasily Piskarev said during the Duma’s session.

"The first results [of the commission’s work] show that the information on foreign interference in the course of the Russian election campaign is being confirmed," Piskarev said. He added that the commission had sent requests to law enforcement and investigative bodies, special services, the Russian Foreign Ministry, telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor, the Ministry of Justice and the government of Moscow to provide materials on possible foreign interference in the country’s domestic affairs.