Possible UN peacekeeping reform must respect principle of sovereignty — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, September 10. /TASS/. A possible reform of UN peacekeeping activities should not be conducted in a way that would infringe upon sovereignty of accepting nations, Russia’s envoy to UN, Vasily Nebenzya, told a UN Security Council session on Monday.

"No matter what kind of reform will UN peacekeeping activities be subjected to in future, it should be based on unconditional respect of an accepting nation’s sovereignty, the UN charter and the basic principles of peacekeeping: approval by all sides, impartiality and non-use of force except for cases when it is necessary to defend itself or the UN mandate," he said.

"Peacekeepers must observe their neutral status, otherwise there is a risk of them becoming embroiled in a conflict," the Russian diplomat continued. "This, in turn, would create additional security threats for the blue helmets. The same applies to proposals to engage peacekeepers in military or pre-emptive operations.".