Normandy Quartet leaders have political will to meet — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The leaders of the Normandy Four nations, namely Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, do have political will to gather for a summit but such a summit should be thoroughly prepared, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
- Normandy Four leaders’ aides fail to agree on summit’s date, expert says
- Meeting between aides to Normandy Four leaders set for September 2
- Kremlin: ‘Some specific estimates’ on date of meeting among aides to Normandy Four leaders
- All members of Normandy Four in favor of resuming talks on Ukraine
- Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit
- Expert says no emergency summit of Normandy Four at Zelensky’s request
- Normandy Four summit possible if previous agreements are met — Russia's top diplomat
- Ukrainian presidential official dubs Normandy Four meeting of advisers as pragmatic
- Normandy Four experts hold talks in Paris on Minsk accords - source in German cabinet
"In general, there is political will to resume top-level contact in the Normandy format. But the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] each time stresses that such a meeting should be substantively prepared to yield a maximum possible result," he said.
Talks in the Normandy format over Ukraine began to be held in June 2014. During special ceremonies on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy during World War II the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. A number of telephone conversations and summit meetings, as well as contacts between foreign ministers have taken place ever since. The latest summit in the Normandy format was held in Berlin in October 2016.