Russian envoy slams Trump’s decision on Afghanistan as ‘negative signal’

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with the Taliban leaders and suspend peaceful consultations is a negative signal, but Moscow expects negotiations will continue, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

"This is certainly a negative signal, but at the same time we take note of remarks by [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and representatives of the Taliban group [outlawed in Russia]. Despite the bellicose tone of these remarks, both sides note readiness to continue dialogue," Kabulov said.

"Since emotions are running high now, combat actions could escalate for some time, but we hope it won’t be long. We believe that in the final end this [negotiating] process will continue and will be successful.".