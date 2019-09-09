Russian, US envoys to discuss war on terror in Vienna

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. The next round of Russian-US counterterrorism consultations will be held in Vienna on Monday. Taking part in them will be Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, along with representatives of both countries’ involved government agencies.

Taking into account two expert-level meeting, that will be the fourth round since the parties resumed dialogue. "We will sum up the results and outline the prospects," Syromolotov earlier told TASS.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the agenda of the meeting includes such issues as terrorist migration, the activities of the Islamic State (IS) terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan, the situation in the Sahara-Sahel zone and terrorist financing.

Syromolotov noted that in general the dialogue with the Americans on the issue was developing dynamically. He stressed that both sides had shown interest in such negotiations and were committed to achieving practical results, which would make it possible to boost citizens’ safety and fight the terrorist threat around the world effectively.

The diplomat added that counterterrorism cooperation helped build confidence, which is necessary for making progress in other areas of bilateral relations.