World eyes Zelensky’s steps on fulfilling Minsk peace deal - upper house speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine should start making real steps on fulfilling the Minsk agreements, which the international community expects, Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"Mr. Zelensky has full powers, he has all levers in his hands. Certainly, Ukrainians, Russia and the entire global community are expecting particular actions and steps, first of all, on halting the shellings of Donetsk and Lugansk, on fulfilling the Minsk agreements, which outline a roadmap of ending this domestic Ukrainian conflict," Matviyenko said.

The upper house speaker stressed that Zelensky should end the economic blockade due to which the citizens of Lugansk and Donetsk live in dire economic conditions. "We hope that he will live up to these expectations," she said.