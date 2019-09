MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Online voting at the elections to the Moscow City Duma has been resumed after an hour-long suspension, Deputy Head of Moscow’s Department for Information Technologies Artem Kostyrko told TASS.

"At 12.45 the system of relaunched, all the votes are being uploaded. We apologize for this and are thoroughly monitoring the situation," Kostyrko said, adding that all voters who had submitted their requests would receive phone calls or text messages.