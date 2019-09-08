First polling stations open for election to Moscow City Duma

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The first seven polling stations for elections of Moscow City Duma members opened at 6:00 Moscow time in the capital. The other polling stations will start operating at 8:00.

Polling stations number 400, 505, 853, 1001, 2114, 2720 and 2964 opened. Voting there started earlier, so that servicemen engaged in public order protection today could vote there.

A total of more than 3,600 polling stations were created for the Moscow City Duma election. They will operate until 20:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted the capital’s readiness to carry out elections, highlighting that more than half of all polling stations are equipped with optical scan voting systems, and the Moscow Civic Chamber created the Public Headquarters for Election Monitoring and appointed observers to election commissions. That said, the Civic Chamber can monitor the election on cameras and urgently react on all polling stations.

The election to the Moscow City Duma is being held on the single voting day of September 8 in 45 single-mandate districts. Two hundred and twenty-five candidates were registered, including 58 self-nominated candidates. Candidates for the following parties are participating: CPRF, LDPR, A Just Russia, Civil Power, Yabloko, Communists of Russia, Motherland, The Green Party and the Party of Growth.