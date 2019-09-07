Putin, Nazarbayev focus on bilateral ties, regional, international issues

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks on Saturday focusing on bilateral relations along with regional and international affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Nazarbayev attended City Day festivities in Moscow and visited the renovated pavilion Kazakhstan at the outdoor exhibition center VDNKh.

"Vladimir Putin and visiting Moscow Nursultan Nazarbayev keep up communicating. They held a meeting at the Kremlin and discussed the Russian-Kazakh partnership along with pressing regional and world affairs," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Kazakhstan’s first president and the Russian leader continued their conversation during the working dinner.