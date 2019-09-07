US embassy in Moscow hails Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has welcomed the news of the Saturday prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev, Spokesperson for US embassy Andrea Kalan said.

"We welcome the news of a prisoner exchange and are encouraged to see signs of a more robust dialogue and lowering of tensions between #Russia and #Ukraine," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday afternoon, a plane of the special flight unit Rossiya landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, carrying Russian nationals released in a prisoner swap with Ukraine. A Ukrainian aircraft touched down at Kiev airport at approximately the same time. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said that the prisoner swap was carried out in conformity with the ‘35 for 35’ principle.