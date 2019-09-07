{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Vyshinsky says ready to return for court hearing to Kiev

"I am out of prison, though I am still on trial and I want to prove my innocence, I want the court to recognize that", he explained
Rossiya Segodnya News Agency General Director Dmitry Kiselev (L) and Kirill Vyshinsky, editor-in-chief of the RIA Novosti Ukraine Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Rossiya Segodnya News Agency General Director Dmitry Kiselev (L) and Kirill Vyshinsky, editor-in-chief of the RIA Novosti Ukraine
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky is ready to return to Kiev for participating in the next court hearing of his case as soon as the date is settled.

"I have to check with the lawyers as the hearing was set earlier, it (was) set two months ago for September 16. After the lawyer checks it with the secretariat I will decide when to return," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Saturday.

"I will definitely participate in court hearings. That is probably the main plan for the near future as only a certain stage has passed - I am out of prison, though I am still on trial and I want to prove my innocence, I want the court to recognize that," he explained.

The special aircraft of Rossiya flight unit Tu-204 carrying Russian citizens released within the prisoner swap landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Saturday. The Ukrainian special aircraft landed roughly at the same time at the Boryspil International Airport. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova said that the exchange of detainees was based on the ‘35 for 35’ formula.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, he was charged with treason and illegal gun trafficking. The journalist rejects charges against him. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 15 years. A court in Kiev ruled on August 28 to release Vyshinsky though he is bound to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in the case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work.

Kremlin welcomes exchange of detainees conducted between Russia and Ukraine
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky is among those who have returned to Russia
Read more
Press review: Does Erdogan want nukes and Boris Johnson dealt blow in Brexit battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 6
Read more
India to provide $1 bln credit line for development of Russia's Far East
The premier emphasized that this is a unique case when New Delhi provides such special credit line to another country
Read more
'Economic terrorism’: Tehran’s top diplomat blasts US sanctions against Russia and Iran
The top diplomat slammed Washington's methods as "piracy, bribery & blackmail"
Read more
Belarus will never turn its back on Russia, president says
According to Aleksander Lukashenko, Russians hold the highest of opinions on Belarusians
Read more
Russian General Staff chief discusses bilateral cooperation with French counterpart
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov held telephone talks with Chief of the French Defense Staff Francois Lecointre
Read more
Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together
Samsung Heavy Industries will design gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2, Rosneft said
Read more
US not apt to accept Russia’s offer to buy its advanced missile technology — official
The Russian leader voiced the offer at his latest personal meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Osaka
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more
India orders $14.5 billion worth of weapons from Russia
Last year, major contracts were concluded for the supply of S-400 systems, frigates of project 11356, and a large batch of ammunition for the Air Force, the Navy and the ground forces
Read more
Russia, China to discuss foreign media interference in domestic affairs
As China and Russia claimed, respectively, the US attempted to interfere in the situation in Hong Kong and in the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma
Read more
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 23 times on interception missions in past week
According to the defense ministry, 31 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Putin notes China's contribution to economic development of Russian Far East
The Chinese partners are the largest investors in the economy of the Russian Far East, Putin said
Read more
Putin offered Trump hypersonic weapons from Russia to purchase
The Americans said that they will soon produce it themselves, according to Putin
Read more
US regularly meddles in the internal affairs of Russia, China — diplomat
Maria Zakharova cited the issue of Tibet, "which should be resolved within China"
Read more
Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India
During the EEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226 that Russia plans to deliver under the intergov'l agreement signed in 2015
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Information about Russia's unwillingness to grant visas to US consuls perplexing — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Washington said that they "did not expect such misinformation from US colleagues working in Moscow who know exactly how it really is"
Read more
Putin notes Japan snubs Crimeans for visas, while Japanese have visa-free access to Kurils
The president noted that Russia did the former residents of the southern Kuril Islands a favor by meeting their requests to visit the territories
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
SCO ready to take on responsibility for India, Pakistan security and development — head
Before joining the SCO, India and Pakistan worked with the organization as observer states
Read more
Foreign sponsors supply terrorists in Syria with weapons, says Russian ministry
Senior Russian diplomat blasted efforts to utilize terrorists for political objectives
Read more
Extension of anti-Russian sanctions destructive for EU, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow still considers EU sanctions to be illegitimate
Read more
Russia must be one step ahead of other countries in space exploration, says Putin
Five rockets to blast off from Vostochny cosmodrome in 2020, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told the Russian president
Read more
‘SCO family’ widening? Many candidates share ‘Shanghai spirit’, but expansion not a goal
The organization’s top brass added that about 10 states submitted applications to join the "SCO family" under various statuses
Read more
Putin says Russian-Japanese relations actively develop
The Russian president said that at the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Read more
At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin
The first two units of the Russian-Indian Kudankulam NPP are in operation, the Russian president said
Read more
Press review: Putin-Modi talks eclipse EEF opener and Abe accentuates Far East investment
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 5
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
Turkey is safely protected from air threats after acquiring Russia’s S-400s, Putin says
The Russian president noted the feasibility of Turkey joining the G7
Read more
‘Bulgaria rewriting history’: Diplomat slams Sofia’s distortion of Red Army’s liberation
On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an official statement claiming that the USSR "brought half a century of repression" to Central and Eastern Europe
Read more
Russia and US bear main responsibility for strategic stability in the world — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has repeatedly offered Washington to improve bilateral relations in the sphere of strategic stability
Read more
Russia offers to build six submarines under inter-government agreement with India
Russia’s proposal relies on its vast experience in the naval sphere, the official stated
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with robot Fedor on board lands in Kazakhstan
A search team has already discovered the landing site
Read more
Russia builds MC-21 jet on its own, although was ready to cooperate with US — Putin
The aircraft will be assembled from domestic parts, the Russian president went on to say
Read more
Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment
The joint statement was adopted by the countries' leaders at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Parachutes of the future to help soldiers survive after splashdown — designer
The parachute’s suspension system will be complemented by an automatically inflated buoyancy bag, instantly activated in the water
Read more
‘End of discussion’: Putin emphasizes 1945 as benchmark for Kurils as part of Russia
This was said during the fifth Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian embassy calls on State Department to drop extradition of Russian specialist to US
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was arrested at an airport in Naples at the US request
Read more
Putin says Moscow-Kiev relations will inevitably normalize in the future
The Russian president stated that negotiations on the exchange of detainees with Ukraine will be finalized soon
Read more
Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia due to pilots’ error — source
The source added that the pilots would possibly have to compensate for the damages
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov projected to rake in over $6 mln for Poirier bout
Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7
Read more
All to be done to protect interests of Russian specialist detained in Italy
Earlier, Rostec said it was studying the arrest of a Russian citizen, employee of its subsidiary, the Russian JSC United Engine Corporation, at the US request in Italy
Read more
UK House of Lords approves Brexit delay bill
The bill requires approval from Queen Elizabeth II
Read more
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia
Indian energy concerns are invited to participate in Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Read more
Putin promises to solve problem of Russian monuments’ preservation in Manchuria
According to the Russian president, the issue is firstly linked with financing
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more