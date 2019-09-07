Vyshinsky says ready to return for court hearing to Kiev

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky is ready to return to Kiev for participating in the next court hearing of his case as soon as the date is settled.

"I have to check with the lawyers as the hearing was set earlier, it (was) set two months ago for September 16. After the lawyer checks it with the secretariat I will decide when to return," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Saturday.

"I will definitely participate in court hearings. That is probably the main plan for the near future as only a certain stage has passed - I am out of prison, though I am still on trial and I want to prove my innocence, I want the court to recognize that," he explained.

The special aircraft of Rossiya flight unit Tu-204 carrying Russian citizens released within the prisoner swap landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Saturday. The Ukrainian special aircraft landed roughly at the same time at the Boryspil International Airport. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova said that the exchange of detainees was based on the ‘35 for 35’ formula.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, he was charged with treason and illegal gun trafficking. The journalist rejects charges against him. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 15 years. A court in Kiev ruled on August 28 to release Vyshinsky though he is bound to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in the case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work.