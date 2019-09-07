Special Rossiya unit aircraft has landed in Kiev to take Russian citizens within exchange

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The special aircraft of Rossiya flight unit Tu-204 has landed in Kiev Airport, a source in security agencies told TASS.

"Tu-204 has landed at the Boryspil (International Airport). It will take Russian citizens within exchange," he said, adding that the boarding will start shortly.

The aircraft will fly to Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport. Currently a group of Ukrainian citizens is waiting for flight on the Ukrainian special aircraft to Kiev.

The source did not specify who was on exchange lists. However, the lawyer of one of those arrested in Russia following the Kerch Strait provocation Nikolai Polozov told TASS that all 24 Ukrainian sailors involved in the incident are in Vnukovo. Lawyers of other Ukrainians condemned in Russia have provided no commentaries yet.