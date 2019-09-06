Russian senator says talks with US counterpart surpassed his expectations

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A meeting with US Senator Michael Lee held at the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Friday went beyond expectations and was very frank, Konstantin Kosachev, chair of the Federation Council’s (upper house) foreign affairs committee, told reporters.

"The talks were even better that I had expected. They were really frank and were held in an amiable manner. There were no attempts to preach morality and mentor, which we can sometimes see in our American counterparts. He was attentively listening to what we were saying. For our part, we were listening attentively to what he was saying," Kosachev said.

He added that he had agreed with Lee to maintain personal contacts.

"We had a rather hard conversation, but it was very open, frank and that is why extremely useful. We stated that the relationship of our countries has been at a low ebb over the recent decades and it is of mutual concern," Kosachev stressed.

Earlier, Politico daily reported that Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah received a visa to travel to Russia. According to the daily, the senator had plans to "meet with government officials and members of the business community, including outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr.".