Russia to denounce politicization of human rights at UNHRC session — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will continue to develop constructive dialogue on the issue of politicization of human rights, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

"During the upcoming session of the UNHRC, the Russian delegation will continue to steadily promote its policy on boosting constructive dialogue based on mutual respect on current issues on the international agenda, along with the policy on forming an understanding among foreign partners on the impermissibility of politicization of human rights, namely with the aim to interfere in domestic affairs of sovereign states and impose a foreign system of views and values," the ministry stated.

Russian diplomats added that the delegation would discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine.

The ministry informed that participants of the session would hash over a wide range of current issues in the sphere of human rights, namely the fight against racism and modern forms of slavery, legal assessment of private security and military companies, the issue of enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests, mercenaries, the right to potable water and the rights of the elderly.

The session also includes discussions on the negative influence of unilateral forced measures on human rights, the human rights of indigenous peoples, as well as the rights and opportunities of women in all areas of UN activity, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council will take place on September 9-27 in Geneva.