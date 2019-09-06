Russia’s proposal for cancelling sanctions against legislators still valid — senator

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, met with US Senator Michael Lee on Friday to confirm Russia’s proposal for cancelling sanctions against each other’s legislators on the basis of reciprocity.

"The ultimate goal is to abandon sanctions against legislators altogether. At least an agreement should be achieved to reciprocally lift sanctions from those legislators who go to the other country on an official visit. I would like to use this meeting to confirm that our proposals remain in force," Kosachyov told Lee at a meeting at the Federation Council, held at the initiative of the American side.

He recalled that Russia’s decisions, including those which had made the arrival of a larger US delegation in Russia impossible, were retaliatory and might be revised, if the corresponding US decisions were canceled, too.

Earlier, the newspaper Politico said Republican Senator Michael Lee (from Utah), was granted a Russian visa this week. According to the newspaper, Lee plans to meet with government officials, members of the business community and US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman.

At the end of August a number of US legislators stated they would like to go to Russia as members of a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Senator Ron Johnson (a Republican from Wisconsin) and Chris Murphy (a Democrat from Connecticut) claimed they were denied Russian visas. The Russian side said Johnson and Murphey had not asked for visas. At the same time it was confirmed that both legislators were on Russia’s retaliatory stop-list.