Seven crewmembers of detained Stena Impero tanker leave Iran, says Russian embassy

On July 19, IRNA reported that the Stena Impero tanker sailing under the British flag had been detained in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew includes nationals of Russia, India, Latvia, the Philippines

TEHRAN, September 5. /TASS/. Seven crewmembers of the British tanker Stena Impero, including one Russian citizen, have left Iran for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), press officer of the Russian Embassy in Tehran Andrey Ganenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Today, around mid-day, seven crewmembers have left for Dubai," he said. "After this, 16 crewmembers will remain on board, which is the minimum number required to operate the vessel at sea."

The diplomat added that a list of seven members "was compiled based on the request of the ship-owner company and in accordance with the decision by the ship’s captain." "The list includes five Indian citizens, one Latvian citizen and one Russian - electro-mechanical technician Algiz Zaretsky." According to the diplomat, "on Wednesday evening, the sailors arrived to Tehran, received entry visas [to Iran], spent the night at a hotel and then left for Dubai."

"Employees of the Russian consulate met the sailors at the airport, monitoring their accommodation at a hotel," he stated. "In the course of the procedure [of the sailors’ release], we have been in contact with the Iranian side, informing them of our readiness to join this process several times, namely, to ensure the return of the Russian citizen to Moscow," Ganenko said. However, he added that the ship’s crew signed a contract with the ship-owner company, under which they have obligations before it, which is why it was decided to send the sailors to Dubai.

"Two of the remaining citizens [of Russia] will remain on board until the fate of the tanker is determined and Tehran makes the decision to let it go," the press officer said. "Where Zaretsky will fly next depends on his agreements with the company."

On July 19, Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the Stena Impero oil tanker sailing under the British flag had been detained in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the tanker was detained for violating international rules and was escorted to the shore for inspections. The tanker’s 23-member crew includes nationals of Russia, India, Latvia and the Philippines.

