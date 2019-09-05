Russian diplomats granted consular access to Russian detained in Italy, says ministry

"On August 30, Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was detained in Naples’ airport on a warrant issued by the United States," the diplomatic agency said. "Embassy staffers immediately left for Naples to defend the legal rights of the Russian citizen and were granted consular access to see him."

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Staffers of the Russian embassy in Italy have been granted consular access to Russian employee of the Russian state-owned JSC United Engine Corporation Alexander Korshunov who was detained in Naples at the US request, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"He is receiving all the necessary help and legal assistance," the ministry said. "The embassy is constantly in touch with the relevant Italian agency, the situation continues to be studied."

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product Rostec said it was studying the arrest of a Russian citizen, employee of the Russian JSC United Engine Corporation, at the US request in Italy. The staffer is receiving all the assistance necessary and legal support in particular, a spokesperson for the corporation told reporters.

The corporation later told TASS that the detainee is Alexander Korshunov, JSC United Engine Corporation director of business development.

When attending the plenary session of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked a question about the issue of Russian citizens being detained in third countries at the US request in the context of Korshunov’s arrest. Putin slammed it as a very bad practice and linked such arrests to possible competition. "This is a very bad practice, it strains our state relations. I say this without a hint of a joke or irony. We often see no grounds for such hostile actions. I have every reason to believe that it often is connected to competition," Putin said.