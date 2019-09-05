Russia considers Japan’s proposal on ministers' meeting at UN General Assembly — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow considers Tokyo’s proposal to organize a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are now considering it. The Japanese side made this proposal today — on a ministers’ meeting in the General Assembly — we will study it with regard to Sergey Lavrov’s schedule," the diplomat highlighted.

The UN General Assembly session will open on September 17 this year, and on September 24 the general debate will start.