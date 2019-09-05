Putin: US mum on Russia’s proposal to contain arms race

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The United States has not responded yet to Russia’s proposal on containing the arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

Putin recalled that the US has not ratified the treaty on banning nuclear tests and besides, Washington is voicing its plans on deploying weapons into outer space.

"These are very serious challenges, which the mankind could face. Imagine, some types of weapons, maybe nuclear ones, would be constantly floating on a geostationary orbit above the heads of each of us and this means, each of them. This could really change the situation in the security sphere globally. But our US partners are mum on all our proposals in the disarmament sphere and on containing the arms race, and there is nothing new here," Putin noted.