Putin slams arrests of Russians at US request as "very bad practice"

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has branded the detention of Russian citizens abroad conducted at the US request as a very bad practice and pointed out that these arrests might be provoked by competition, he told a plenary session of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Thursday.
"This is a very bad practice, it strains our interstate relations. I say this without a hint of a joke or irony. We often see no grounds for such hostile actions. I have every reason to believe that it has often to do with competition," Putin said, commenting on the cases of Russians being detained at the US law enforcement agencies’ request. He underlined that Russia expects cooperation from other countries if behind the arrests are criminal activities. "We should sign corresponding state documents, agreements stipulating the line of actions. At the same time, some of these documents exist but they practically don’t work," he stressed.