Opposition Platform ready to team up with any party to achieve peace in Donbass — leader

During the Eastern Economic Forum, the participants discussed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that the Opposition Platform - For Life Party is sponsored from abroad.

Putin said he had not heard this statement, but it meant that "the incumbent Kiev authorities are running the risk of making the same mistake as the previous Ukrainian leadership made," namely former President Pyotr Poroshenko.

According to Putin, "if the incumbent authorities start persecuting the opposition, nothing good will come out of this." The president drew attention to the fact that this concerns a parliamentary opposition, which was backed by a significant number of voters at the polls. "That’s why it would be strange if some sort of "tightening of screws in this respect began."

The Russian leader noted that the opposition members in Ukraine were not running across the streets demanding something impossible, but they "work in line with the Constitution and in the framework of the law." "In my opinion, it would be a great mistake if the attempts were made to stop them from fulfilling their constitutional rights," Putin stressed.

The head of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, is attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.