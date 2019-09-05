Russia suggests complete cancellation of visas to Japan — deputy foreign minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow suggests making a transition to the visa-free regime to Tokyo, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov told TASS on Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Japan announced measures softening the visa regime for certain categories of Russians in summer, the official said. "This is a step in the right direction but this is definitely not enough. We suggest our Japanese neighbors gearing up for complete abandonment of the visa regime," Morgulov said

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.