Russian State Duma ready to hold dialogue with Deutsche Welle on Russian territory

"If the Deutsche Welle understands the need for dialogue, we can only welcome it," Piskarev said. "Lack of dialogue leads to conflict. We think that the commission’s goal is to protect the law and the interests of our country," he reminded.

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs welcomes German media outlet Deutsche Welle’s readiness for dialogue, however, it must take place on Russian territory, head of the commission Vasily Piskarev told reporters on Wednesday.

"As for their offers to visit Bonn or Berlin - all issues that we discuss within the commission concern Russia, not Germany," the Russian MP noted. "All cases of interference concerned the internal affairs of our country, not Germany. So we should hold the dialogue on the territory of the Russian Federation. We will enjoy the sights of German cities when the time and situation will be right," he concluded.

Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg stated on Wednesday that the media outlet is ready for dialogue with the commission; however, first, it needs to establish the conditions of such dialogue. According to him, inviting a Deutche Welle representative to the commission’s session "is not the right way to exchange opinions."

Earlier, Deutche Welle stated its refusal to attend the sessions of the Russian State Duma commission. Head of Deutsche Welle’s general management invited Piskarev to Bonn or Berlin "to discuss the issue in more detail."

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier summoned Beate Grzeski, the Charge d’Affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow, to emphasize that Deutsche Welle’s calls on Moscow residents to take to the streets in unauthorized rallies were unacceptable. The ministry also reprimanded a US diplomat for publishing information about the August 3 unauthorized rally on the embassy’s website.