Russia’s opponents shift emphasis onto human rights as protests subside — senator

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s opponents, who have been making attempts to interfere in its elections, have shifted the focus onto the issue of human rights, because they understand that the previous theme is fading into the background and the related protests subside, the head of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs, Andrei Klimov, said on Wednesday.

"As the protests have eased and their Western initiators lost interest in the Moscow City Duma elections as such, the emphasis has begun to be shifted from elections to the issue of human rights," Klimov said at a meeting of the working group on Wednesday.

He remarked this was well seen in the latest statement by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, currently residing abroad, on the creation of a working group "for the support of civil society in Russia", which, he said, is going to communicate with foreign political leaders and representatives of global businesses. Alongside this, Klimov noted, the Western mass media have launched a massive campaign to advertise the US documentary called Citizen K "in which Mikhail Khodorkovsky for more than two hours comments on the last three decades of Russian history, in fact, repeating its interpretation by some government propaganda resources of the NATO countries, such as the Voice of America and Radio Liberty."

"The foreign opponents in July and August tried to use the Moscow City Duma elections to the maximum extent as a pretext for staging a number of protest demonstrations, including illegal ones, with the aim of discrediting the Russian leadership in the eyes of the foreign audience and also for attempts at destabilizing the political situation in the Russian capital," Klimov stated. Not only foreign media, but also official diplomatic instruments, for instance, the US embassy’s website were used in such attempts.

Demonstrations in support of self-nominated candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections were held in the city on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10. The July 27 and August 3 demonstrations were unauthorized. On August 17, Moscow saw an authorized rally by the Communist Party for fair elections. At the unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow on July 27 more than 1,000 were detained. On August 3, the police and national guardsmen arrested about 600 participants in illegal protests.