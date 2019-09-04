Lavrov to hold negotiations with Moldovan foreign minister on September 11

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu on September 11 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The agenda of bilateral relations will be updated based on the principles enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2001. The sides will also share their positions on the current issues of Russian-Moldovan cooperation and international issues of mutual interest," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova added that this visit to Moscow will be the first for the Moldovan foreign minister since the establishment of the republic’s new government in June.