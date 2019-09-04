Kremlin declines to disclose dates of Putin’s possible visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin has declined to disclose the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"That will be announced in due course," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS when asked whether Putin planned to visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia and when these visits could take place.

In June, Putin confirmed that he planned to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia in the autumn. At a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Russian leader asked him to convey his thanks to the Saudi king for the invitation to visit the country.

In mid-August, Putin and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed over the phone cooperation between the two countries in various areas, the situation in the Persian Gulf and upcoming contacts. Qatari media outlets reported that during the conversation the emir had invited Putin to visit Doha.